Boston College Baseball Announces Class of 2025 Recruiting Class

Boston College baseball announced a class of eight players for the upcoming Class of 2025. The group signed their national letter of intent according to head coach Mike Gambino. The following players are part of the class.

BC Baseball Class of 2025

Luke Delongchamp

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Bats/Throws: L/R

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

Hometown: Holden, Mass.

High School: Saint Paul

Bio: Four-year player at Saint Paul Diocesan Jr. Sr. High School (formerly known as Holy Name)…will serve as team captain as a senior… helped team to 2018 District Championship and state finals appearance… named a 2018 Central Mass Conference All-Star and 2019 Central Mass Super Team All-Star… played travel ball for the New England Storm (2014-15), Mizuno Northeast (2016-19) and North East Baseball (2020).

Sean Hard

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-5/210

Hometown: Mahwah, N.J.

High School: Saint Joseph Regional

Bio: Four-year player at Saint Joseph Regional (Montvale) as a pitcher and corner infielder… will serve as team captain as a senior… struck out 18 in 20.1 innings as a freshman in 2018… earned All-League First Team, All-North Jersey Second Team and All-County as a first baseman in 2019; hitting .408 with four home runs and 34 RBI.

Aidan Harrington

Position: Infield

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-1/195

Hometown: Millis, Mass.

High School: St. Sebastian’s

Bio: Two-time captain as the shortstop at St. Sebastian’s… two-time varsity football player at running back and safety… played for the New England Ruffnecks (2018-20).

Chris Markovich

Position: Infield

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 5-10/180

Hometown: Lebanon, N.J.

High School: Immaculata

Bio: Four-year player at Immaculata as a shortstop and third baseman… earned 2019 Perfect Game Northeast Second Team and Honorable Mention Underclass All-America… played for New Jersey Diamond Jacks (2015-20).

Sam McNulty

Position: Infield

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-2/190

Hometown: Cambridge, Mass.

High School: Milton Academy

Bio: Four-year player at Milton Academy in the Independent School League… two-time captain as a junior and senior… earned 2019 All-ISL Honorable Mention… played for North East Baseball (2010-20).

Matt Nunan

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Bats/Throws: L/L

Height/Weight: 6-3/195

Hometown: Ocean City, N.J.

High School: Ocean City

Bio: Four-year pitcher and outfielder at Ocean City High School… served as a team captain in 2019.. helped team to 2018 South Jersey final… also a four-year member of the OCHS surfing team… played for Sand Sharks (2015-18) and Baseball Performance Center (2018-20).

Eric Schroeder

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-0/185

Hometown: Ridgewood, N.J.

High School: Delbarton School

Bio: Four-year pitcher at Delbarton School… helped team to 2019 Morris County Championship and Non-Public A State Championship… played for Tri-State Arsenal (2017-21) and New Jersey Rising Rebels (2017-21)… father played basketball at Dartmouth.

Julian Tonghini

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Bats/Throws: R/R

Height/Weight: 6-4/215

Hometown: New Canaan, Conn.

High School: Salisbury School

Bio: Three-year pitcher at Salisbury School… ranked as the eighth ranked player in his class from Connecticut by Perfect Game and top-500 in the nation… played for The Clubhouse CT.