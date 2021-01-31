Boston College Baseball Releases Full 2021 Schedule

See how the schedule maps out for the Eagles starting in February.

Boston College baseball revealed their 50 game schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. The season will kick off on February 19th with against Charleston Southern for a three game series. The schedule also includes eleven midweek games against regional foes such as Northeastern, Bryant, Merrimack, UMass and URI.

Per press release:

Following their weekend at Duke, the Eagles go back on the road at Wake Forest (March 5-7) and Louisville (March 12-14). The home slate continues with the ACC home opener against North Carolina (March 19-21) followed by a midweek game vs. Northeastern (March 23) and a visit from Clemson (March 26-28) at the Harrington Athletics Village.

BC travels to Storrs for a Tuesday game against Connecticut (March 30) before Easter weekend featuring a Thursday-opener for a series at Virginia Tech (April 1-3). The Eagles then visit Northeastern (April 6) then return home to take on North Carolina State (April 9-11). A third game against Northeastern (April 13) precedes a trip to Florida State (April 16-18).

A Wednesday road game at Rhode Island (April 21) leads in to back-to-back home weekends against Notre Dame (April 23-25) and Miami (April 30-May 2) around a home midweek against UConn (April 27). Two midweek games at UMass (May 4) and at home vs. Bryant (May 5) set the stage for final road series of the season at Pittsburgh (May 7-9). The final week of the season wraps at home against Merrimack (May 18) and Virginia (May 20-22).

Television selections will be announced at a later date. As of the time of this writing fans will not be allowed at the games.

Additionally the Pete Frates Center was opened this past week. Frates' parents got to visit the center for the first time as well. You can see their reaction below.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com