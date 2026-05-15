No. 23 Boston College Baseball Shut Out in Series Opener Against No. 3 Georgia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Just like the weather that delayed the start time of No. 23 Boston College baseball's series opener against No. 3 Georgia Tech by two hours, the Eagles had a miserable night at the plate en route to a 9-0 loss to the Yellow Jackets (43-9, 23-5 ACC) on Thursday.

BC's woes at the plate started immediately, as its top three batters in the order — Julio Solier, Nick Wang, and Ty Mainolfi — all struck out, which set the tone for an abysmal overall performance.

BC (36-18, 17-11 ACC) simply could not find a way to crack the pitching of Georgia Tech starter Tate McKee, who went a full seven innings, limiting the Eagles to just one hit while racking up 14 strikeouts — a career-high for the junior righty and the most a Yellow Jacket has generated in a conference game since 2018.

The defeat marked the first time since May 2, 2025, in a 2-0 loss to Stanford, that BC failed to score a single run, and Georgia Tech's 18 strikeouts tied a program record for the most strikeouts in an ACC matchup.

“I thought that was hands down our worst performance of the year," BC head coach Todd Interdonato said. "I thought that was as unfocused and as uncompetitive as we've been all year.”

"I understand that we've lost some games, and I understand that we've been blown out. We got blown out at Notre Dame, we got blown out at Clemson, but this is just, that is so uncharacteristic and so out of this team's DNA. I'm just kind of at a loss for words."

After BC starter A.J. Colarusso kicked off his final regular-season start by fanning Carson Kerce, Drew Burress flew out and Jarren Advincula reached on a blooper in the infield, which Ty Mainolfi could not field in time.

The Yellow Jackets then took a 1-0 lead on Vahn Lackey’s RBI double to center on the ground, which skidded through the rain-soaked turf awkwardly, forcing the ball to slow down upon its arrival into Colin Larson’s mitt.

Colarusso stopped the damage there with his second strikeout of the game, however, which moved him into eighth place all-time in career strikeouts for the program.

While Colarusso kept the Yellow Jackets off the board in the top of the second, racking up three additional strikeouts to reach 200 total in his career, Lackey caused more problems for him in the top of the third.

After Colarusso walked Advincula with two outs, Lackey blasted a 428-foot home run to center just two pitches later, increasing Georgia Tech’s lead to 3-0. He then collected his sixth strikeout to record the final out, however, keeping the deficit at three runs.

The theme of two-out scoring continued for Georgia Tech in the top of the fourth, as Colarusso relinquished his second homer of the game to nine-hole hitter Parker Brosius with Alex Hernandez, who previously walked, on first.

Colarusso was visibly frazzled after he walked Hernandez, and on the final out, a Kerce grounder to the mound, he furiously tossed the ball to first with more heat than usual.

McKee kept the hammer down on BC’s lineup in the bottom of the fourth, recording his eighth and ninth strikeout en route to his third 1-2-3 inning of the contest.

The Yellow Jackets plated a sixth run in the top of the fifth on a Colarusso balk, which allowed Burress, who singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, to score.

Colarusso made it through the rest of the inning unscathed, but his night finished there, as righty John Mitchell took his place in the top of the sixth.

But Mitchell did not fare any better, as he gave up consecutive home runs to Hernandez and Brosius after striking out the first batter of the frame, Kent Schmidt, to leave the Eagles in an eight-run hole.

McKee then punched out all three Eagles in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh to bring his strikeout total to 14, which he finished the performance with.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, lefty Matthew Spada came in to pitch for Peter Schaefer — who relieved Mitchell in the top of the seventh — but the Yellow Jackets made the score 9-0 on a wild pitch. Brosius tallied the run.

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