13 Boston College vs. #10 Louisville: Preview and Prediction

It's a big series this weekend between two of the top teams in the ACC, as Boston College travels to Louisville to play the Cardinals. This is Boston College's opportunity to stake claim in the ACC, and with good play, take down one of the elite programs of the conference. Louisville, the nation's preseason #1 team, fell to Georgia Tech in two out of three games. While Boston College has won every series they have played so far, with timely hitting, and opportunistic pitching.

Weekend Pitching Match-Ups (Louisville, Ky. • Jim Patterson Stadium)

Friday, 6 p.m. (ACCNX): RHP-Mason Pelio (2-1, 3.68) vs. LHP-Michael Kirian (2-0, 0.82)

Saturday, 1 p.m. (ACCNX): RHP-Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 6.43) vs. RHP-Glenn Albanese (1-0, 1.80)

Sunday, 1 p.m. (ACCNX): LHP-Joe Vetrano (0-0, 9.00) vs. RHP-Luke Smith (2-1, 4.76)

Statistic Boston College Louisville Batting Average .279 (69th) .295 (45th) Home Runs 18 (13th) 13 (36th) Doubles 31 (3rd) 20 (55th) Stolen Bases 17 (30th) 40 (1st) ERA 4.87 (139th) 4.16 (93rd) WHIP 1.7 (207th) 1.57 (159th) Strikeouts Per Nine 9.8 (98th) 10.4 (67th) Record 9-2 8-4

Series Overview: Louisville leads the series against Boston College 11-5. However the Eagles have won three out of the last five against the Cardinals.

Needs To Step Up: Boston College Starters. The Eagles have not received much in terms of the starting rotation over the season. Mason Pelio pitched 5 2/3 solid innings against Auburn, but otherwise the entire staff has been inconsistent to start the season. Against a team like Louisville that can hit, Boston College is going to need a much stronger on the mound.

Opponents to Watch For: Catcher Henry Davis is hitting .381 with 14 RBI and three home runs. Left fielder Cameron Masterman is hitting .378 with 10 RBI and 10 walks. Left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian gets the ball on Friday night. He is 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA in three games, including two starts, totaling 11 innings.

Prediction: This is going to be a tough opponent for the Eagles, but this is a team that is riding high right now. Look for the pitching to start to settle in more as they shake off the early season rust, and for the Boston College train to continue rolling, taking two out of three this weekend.