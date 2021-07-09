Kevin Vance Named Boston College Pitching Coach

Boston College baseball has made a change to their coaching staff, naming Kevin Vance as their new pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. He replaces Alex Trezza who left the team after the 2021 season.

“Kevin has shown that he can get the most out of anyone's talent, both from what he was able to do as a player and his track record of developing pitchers,” said BC head coach Mike Gambino. “He's an extremely hard worker, tireless recruiter and great young baseball mind. He has the knowledge and skills to use tech and analytics to help pitchers get better and attack hitters, but can also couple that with traditional baseball knowledge to make sure our pitchers are adept at the science of pitching as well as the art of pitching. On top of that he has shown he is a man of high character and integrity and will be a great influence on the guys on and off the field.”

Vance, a former All American closer, has had some success in his previous stint. He held the same position at Rhode Island, where he coached a pitching staff that ranked 31st in the country in 2017. Last season URI was 28-26-1 with a 14-6 A10 record, the Ramshad a 4.85 ERA last year as a team.

A new pitching coach seemed inevitable after a tough season for the Eagles. Mike Gambino's squad started off with loads of promise, especially with pre-season ACC Pitcher Mason Pelio, but quickly fell apart, ending the season near the bottom of the conference. They ended up missing the ACC tournament with a 21-28 record. A big reason for the struggles was the team's pitching. The Eagles finished the season with a 5.87 ERA, which was 195th in the country.

