Boston College Baseball Opens Season Winning Three Out Of Four Against NIU

A.J. Black

The Boston College baseball team started off the season with a solid weekend in Florida, winning three out of four against Northern Illinois. The Eagles took the first three games, including a double header on Saturday, before falling to the Huskies on Sunday. 

Friday: Boston College 7 NIU 2

BC's bats came alive in the first inning, hitting for the cycle in the first four batters topped on a Brian Dempsey two run homer. Senior left fielder Joe Suozzi plated a third run on a triple Mason Pelio (1-0), held the Huskies scoreless until the fourth inning when the Huskies plated two. Pelio lasted through the fifth inning in his first outing of the year, striking out four. Dempsey added RBI number three and four on a single in the 7th. BC got excellent relief work from Nick Couhig and Michael Marzonie who combined for four innings of shutout ball.

Saturday: BC 11 NIU 10 (Game One), BC 8 NIU 5 (Game Two)

In the first game on Saturday, BC fell behind early 3-0. But the Eagles screamed back with a three run homer by freshman second baseman Luke Gold, and RBI singles by Dante Baldelli and Brian Dempsey. Pitcher Joey Walsh lasted five innings, only allowing one earned run while striking out one. After BC blew a 10-8 lead in the top of the ninth, the Eagles got some heroics as Sal Frelick smashed home a walk off single.

In game number two Frelick wasn't done as he reached base five times, and scoring four runs in an 8-5 win. Aaron Soucy hit a game tying home run in the second inning. BC got excellent relief pitching by their freshmen who combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, while Jon Campbell Jr. earned the win. 

Sunday: NIU 12 Boston College 3

It was a tough finale for the Eagles as starting pitcher Emmett Sheehan was chased after 2.2 innings, allowing five runs. He struggled allowing NIU to load the bases in all three innings. NIU lefty Erik Hedmark dominated the Eagles who breezed through six innings only allowing two runs while striking out four. The game ended in the 8th due to a travel curfew. 

Boston College resumes play next weekend against Arizona State, currently ranked in the Top 5.  

Baseball

