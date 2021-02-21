BC Baseball Completes Sweep With 10-2 Win Over Charleston Southern

For the third straight game, Boston College scored 10+ runs as the Eagles completed a three game sweep over Charleston Southern winning 10-2. Freshman Joe Vetrano, and Yale transfer Alex Stiegler (1-0) combined to pitch six scoreless innings at Shipyard Park in Charleston, South Carolina. BC hitters only managed eight hits in the offensive onslaught, but showed patience at the plate, drawing 11 walks on the day while getting timely hits to drive in runs.

The Eagles jumped out early on an RBI double by center fielder Sal Frelick in the first inning, that drove in Chris Gailand. The Eagles exploded in the third inning with four runs that proved to be enough to seal the win for the Eagles. The Eagles added four more runs in the 7th and 8th inning to put the game out of reach.

Just like the previous two games, Boston College found their offense up and down the lineup. Second baseman Luke Gold chipped going 2-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Eagles, while Gailand scored three runs and continues to show a lot of promise at the top of the lineup.

The Eagles got the jump on the season as they get three big wins against a program they needed to beat. They kick off their ACC schedule on Friday at 3pm when they face off against Duke in Durham, North Carolina. For the first time this season the games will be televised, as all three games will be on the ACC Network channels.

