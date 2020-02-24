BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

#8 Arizona State Sweeps Boston College In Weekend Series

A.J. Black

It was a tough weekend for the Eagles as they were swept in a three game series by the Arizona State Sun Devils. The #8 Sun Devils improved to 5-3, while the Eagles fell to 3-4. Boston College is now 0-7 against ASU historically, and 1-10 against the Pac 12. 

Friday: Arizona State 10 Boston College 4

In front of 2,200 fans at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Boston College got started with a run in the first, but ASU third basemen Gage Workman broke it open with a three run homerun. BC rallied for two more in the third, but Alika Williams hit a two run home run, followed up shortly by Trevor Hauver. Starter Mason Pelio struggled allowing seven runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts. 

Saturday: Arizona State 8 Boston College 4

Joe Mancini took the ball for the Eagles in the second game of the series, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five-plus innings. Arizona State took an early 1-0 lead in the first, before Sal Frelick tied for the Eagles in the second inning. BC took the lead on a Luke Gold single that plated Cody Morrisette. 

However, ASU rallied quickly in the bottom of the sixth tying the game on solo homerun by Hunter Jump. That was the catalyst that helped the Sun Devils break this game open. After BC loaded the bases intentionally walking Spencer Torkelson, they added three more on a wild pitch and two run single by Trevor Hauver. After BC started to rally in the 8th scoring a run and loading the bases with no outs, ASU called upon their closer RJ Dabovitch who promptly got a double play and strikeout.

Sunday: Arizona State 8 Boston College 4

Starting pitcher Emmett Sheehan couldn't get out of the first inning, walking five and allowing three runs. Joey Walsh gave the Eagles four innings, only allowing one earned run. BC got a run back in the third when Cody Morissette drove home Sal Frelick on a double. The Sun Devils went up 4-1 in the bottom of the inning when they scored a run after evading a tag on a rundown. BC scored three in the bottom of the 5th inning to tie it on RBI's by Dempsey, Morissette and Jack Cunningham. 

After ASU took the lead on an error in the 6th, they put the game out of reach after yet another intentional walk came back to bite them. This time BC walked Spencer Torkelson, and Trevor Hauver knocked in two to put the game out of reach. 

BC will hit the road again, facing off with North Carolina A&T on Friday. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Rides Pineau's 20 Points To 75-64 Over Miami For Fifth Straight Win

The Eagles continue to roll, defeating Miami today on Senior Day

A.J. Black

Boston College Holds First Spring Practice Filled With New Energy And Positivity

The Jeff Hafley era has begun in Chestnut Hill with BC's first practice of the spring

A.J. Black

Clemson Controls Game, Easily Defeats Boston College 82-64

Boston College routed at home by Clemson

A.J. Black

by

Old Eagle

Boston College Thrashes 10-1 Northeastern In Rout.

BC demolishes Northeastern at home, putting the Eagles up by 4 points in Hockey East

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Clemson: Preview And Prediction

Senior Day in Chestnut Hill, two teams jockeying for ACC standings. Who wins?

A.J. Black

2020 Preview: The Secondary Has Potential, Will Jeff Hafley Unleash It?

A look at a position that struggled in 2019, but the pieces are there to turn around in 2020

A.J. Black

UVA Rides Hot Three Point Shooting To Down Boston College 78-65

Eagles fell behind early and couldn't rally as they lose to Cavaliers in Charlottesville

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Julius Mattila Scores Pair As #5 Boston College Downs #10 Northeastern 3-2

Huge win for the Eagles in a battle of Top 10 teams

A.J. Black

Boston College Hires Former NFL Coach Rob Chudzinski To Off Field Role

Former Browns Head Coach will have undetermined role with Eagles

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Energy Will Be The Cornerstone of Tem Lukabu's Defense At Boston College

A young defensive coordinator with lots of experience, Lukabu is ready to make his mark at BC

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black