8 Arizona State Sweeps Boston College In Weekend Series

It was a tough weekend for the Eagles as they were swept in a three game series by the Arizona State Sun Devils. The #8 Sun Devils improved to 5-3, while the Eagles fell to 3-4. Boston College is now 0-7 against ASU historically, and 1-10 against the Pac 12.

Friday: Arizona State 10 Boston College 4

In front of 2,200 fans at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Boston College got started with a run in the first, but ASU third basemen Gage Workman broke it open with a three run homerun. BC rallied for two more in the third, but Alika Williams hit a two run home run, followed up shortly by Trevor Hauver. Starter Mason Pelio struggled allowing seven runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Saturday: Arizona State 8 Boston College 4

Joe Mancini took the ball for the Eagles in the second game of the series, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five-plus innings. Arizona State took an early 1-0 lead in the first, before Sal Frelick tied for the Eagles in the second inning. BC took the lead on a Luke Gold single that plated Cody Morrisette.

However, ASU rallied quickly in the bottom of the sixth tying the game on solo homerun by Hunter Jump. That was the catalyst that helped the Sun Devils break this game open. After BC loaded the bases intentionally walking Spencer Torkelson, they added three more on a wild pitch and two run single by Trevor Hauver. After BC started to rally in the 8th scoring a run and loading the bases with no outs, ASU called upon their closer RJ Dabovitch who promptly got a double play and strikeout.

Sunday: Arizona State 8 Boston College 4

Starting pitcher Emmett Sheehan couldn't get out of the first inning, walking five and allowing three runs. Joey Walsh gave the Eagles four innings, only allowing one earned run. BC got a run back in the third when Cody Morissette drove home Sal Frelick on a double. The Sun Devils went up 4-1 in the bottom of the inning when they scored a run after evading a tag on a rundown. BC scored three in the bottom of the 5th inning to tie it on RBI's by Dempsey, Morissette and Jack Cunningham.

After ASU took the lead on an error in the 6th, they put the game out of reach after yet another intentional walk came back to bite them. This time BC walked Spencer Torkelson, and Trevor Hauver knocked in two to put the game out of reach.

BC will hit the road again, facing off with North Carolina A & T on Friday.