SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Chris Shaw Claimed Off Waivers By Baltimore Orioles

A.J. Black

Former Boston College and San Francisco Giants slugger Chris Shaw was reportedly claimed by the Baltimore Orioles today. He was released by the Giants earlier this week. 

Shaw had extensive success in the minors, though he is starting to get up there in age (27). In 2019 he hit 28 homers as he bounced between the AA and AA squads. With that kind of power it seems likely that another team might take a chance on the first baseman, and see if they can help build him up to a serviceable major league player.

During his time in Chestnut Hill, Shaw was an incredible power threat. During his junior season heed the Eagles in batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.611), RBIs (43), home runs (11) and 12 multiple-RBI game. He also tied for seventh in the ACC for home run total in 2015. He earned Perfect Game USA All-America Third-Team, American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Northeast First-Team, All-Atlantic Coast Conference Second-Team and New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association (NEIBA) First-Team honors.

He was drafted in 31st overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Players Draft. He was the fifth BC player in school history drafted in the top 50.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Opens As Slight Underdog To Louisville

The Eagles open at +1.5, which given the records of these two teams doesn't make a lot of sense.

A.J. Black

by

azbc

Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 12

Two bowls are popular this week in the projections, as it looks like the experts like BC in New York or El Paso, Texas.

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Empire Classic: Boston College vs. #3 Villanova. Preview & Prediction

A look at tonight's tip off between the Eagles and Wildcats, including our grim prediction

A.J. Black

by

coronalt411

Locked on Boston College: Empire Classic- Villanova Game Preview

Boston College basketball tips off tonight against Villanova, in today's podcast we dive into the game and why it looks to be a huge challenge for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College has to Answer Against Louisville

The Eagles have their home finale against Louisville on Saturday, we look at

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Locked on Boston College: Mailbag, Jurkovec, Karnik & More!

In today's episode we look at all the big news items of the day, and jump into the listener mailbag that is overflowing with questions.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Baylor Pulls Out of Empire Classic, Fourth Team To Be Determined

Baylor's head coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to withdraw.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Ky Bowman to Sign With Los Angeles Clippers

Former Boston College guard was recently released by the Golden State Warriors.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Center Justin Vander Baan

A look at Justin Vander Baan, a big freshman center from Massachusetts who's role is still a mystery heading into the season.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

WR Justin Bellido Enters the Transfer Portal

BC wide receiver Justin Bellido, who was Jeff Hafley's first commitment, is going to look to transfer to another school.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black