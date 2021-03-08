Locked on Boston College: An Incredible Comeback Against Auburn

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that talks about everything to do with the athletic program. Today's show focuses on the weekend's sporting events, which there were numerous. Men's hockey defeated Northeastern to clinch the Hockey East regular season championship, men's basketball ended their season on a whimper, and baseball had an incredible series against Auburn, including scoring eight runs in the 9th inning to take out the Tigers on Sunday. Hear all about this huge win on today's show.

Also we look at the current state of the men's basketball coaching search. What names are we still hearing, and have the winds shifted at all since today starts week three of the search? We discuss.

Finally, with spring football just around the corner we discuss the tight end position. With Hunter Long moving on to the NFL, where does BC go from here? What two names should we be watching for this spring? We explore the depth chart at the position, and some of the options that are at the finger tips of Frank Cignetti Jr.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo courtesy of BC Baseball Twitter