Locked on Boston College: An Incredible Comeback Against Auburn

A huge win in Alabama for the Eagles highlights this weekend's events. We talk all about the exciting victory.
Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that talks about everything to do with the athletic program. Today's show focuses on the weekend's sporting events, which there were numerous. Men's hockey defeated Northeastern to clinch the Hockey East regular season championship, men's basketball ended their season on a whimper, and baseball had an incredible series against Auburn, including scoring eight runs in the 9th inning to take out the Tigers on Sunday. Hear all about this huge win on today's show. 

Also we look at the current state of the men's basketball coaching search. What names are we still hearing, and have the winds shifted at all since today starts week three of the search? We discuss. 

Finally, with spring football just around the corner we discuss the tight end position. With Hunter Long moving on to the NFL, where does BC go from here? What two names should we be watching for this spring? We explore the depth chart at the position, and some of the options that are at the finger tips of Frank Cignetti Jr. 

