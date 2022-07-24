Michael King Suffers Season Ending Elbow Fracture

Former Boston College pitcher and current New York Yankee Michael King was removed from Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with elbow pain. On Saturday it was confirmed by Joel Sherman that he had a fracture in his elbow, and his season would be over.

A middle reliever for the Yankees, King had a breakout year in 2022. He became a reliable middle innings reliever, usually bridging the starter to the Yankee closer. He finished the season with a 3.29 ERA and according to MLB Trade Rumors an incredible 33.2% strikeout percentage.

During his time with Boston College he finished his career with a 3.14 ERA, along with eleven total wins in three seasons. His final season, in 2016 was arguably his best, when he went 8-4 with a 3.29 ERA, and 64 strikeouts in 104 innings. His biggest moment came in the Super Regionals when he was effective against #3 Miami scattering nine hits and three runs over six innings for the win.

King was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2016 in the 12th round of the MLB Draft, before being traded to the Yankees in 2017.