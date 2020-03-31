BCBulletin
NCAA Division I Council Extends Eligibility for Spring-Sport Student-Athletes

A.J. Black

The NCAA Division 1 Council voted on Monday to allow an extra year of eligibility for spring sport athletes, the NCAA announced on Monday

"The Division I Council on Monday voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.

Division I rules limit student-athletes to four seasons of competition in a five-year period. The Council’s decision allows schools to self-apply waivers to restore one of those seasons of competition for student-athletes who had competed while eligible in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 spring season.

The Council also will allow schools to self-apply a one-year extension of eligibility for spring-sport student-athletes, effectively extending each student’s five-year “clock” by a year. This decision was especially important for student-athletes who had reached the end of their five-year clock in 2020 and saw their seasons end abruptly."

- NCAA Division I Council

This ruling basically puts the decision in the hands of Boston College. They can decide if they want to have a spring athlete return, and how much they want to give in aid to those players. This ruling will affect the baseball, softball, lacrosse, amongst other sports. 

On top of this it will also allow the baseball team to exceed their roster limit, which will prevent team's from properly recruiting. Baseball was the only sport to receive this waiver. 

However, the winter sports were not allowed this provision, and for the seniors and those with no eligibility left, their careers are now over. 

