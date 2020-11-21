SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

BC Baseball "Reveals" New Frates Center

A.J. Black

Boston College baseball facilities have consistently lagged behind the rest of the ACC. But not anymore. Now in Phase II of their renovations, they unveiled to the team the new Frates Center that is located on Brighton Campus. The new facility in honor of Boston College legend and ALS fighter Pete Frates, includes batting tunnels, new dressing rooms and practice space. The program gave a sneak preview to the public on Twitter, and the pictures and video of the facility are very impressive.

The 31,000 square foot facility vastly improves Boston College baseball and softball's training and practice facilities. Anyone familiar with the program remembers that it was only a few years ago that they would take batting practice in a tunnel next to the Beacon St. parking garage. And on top of that when there was snow, players would have to shovel out to get their reps in. 

The school has yet to formally unveil the facility, but just from the pictures you can see what a game changer the entire Harrington Athletics Village is going to be for Boston College baseball and softball. The last phase included the new Pellagrini Diamond that opened in 2018, with 1,000 stadium seats, improved facilities and the ability to host championship events. 

It took a while, but Boston College now has facilities that puts them on par with their peer programs in the ACC--and arguably better than the Red Sox. This is going to pay dividends on the recruiting trail, and because of that the quality of play is going to continue to grow. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Louisville Moved to November 28

BC's next game has been moved due to a COVID postponement at Miami

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

'21 Defensive Back Shawn Asbury II Commits to Boston College

Eagles add another defensive back to their impressive class

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 11

A look at potential landing spots for the Eagles during the upcoming bowl season

A.J. Black

by

Nbenoit15

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: November 21

A look at some recruiting news for the Eagles football program

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Stellar, Standard, & Subpar: Forward Frederick Scott

A look at the transfer forward from Rider

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Locked on Boston College: The Big Men's Basketball Preview

A new episode of our daily podcast is out, and we talk men's basketball!

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Ky Bowman Waived By Golden State Warriors

Second year player was a valuable asset last year for the thin Warriors roster

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

BC Commit Forward Gianni Thompson Signs NLI

BC landed their lone recruit for the Class of '21

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

#2 Boston College vs. UNH: Final Thoughts & Predictions

BC men's hockey drops the puck tonight against the UNH Wildcats.

A.J. Black

Gameday Thread: Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame

Our one stop shop for all things Boston College and Notre Dame during the game. Get your analysis and discussion here.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black