BC Baseball "Reveals" New Frates Center

Boston College baseball facilities have consistently lagged behind the rest of the ACC. But not anymore. Now in Phase II of their renovations, they unveiled to the team the new Frates Center that is located on Brighton Campus. The new facility in honor of Boston College legend and ALS fighter Pete Frates, includes batting tunnels, new dressing rooms and practice space. The program gave a sneak preview to the public on Twitter, and the pictures and video of the facility are very impressive.

The 31,000 square foot facility vastly improves Boston College baseball and softball's training and practice facilities. Anyone familiar with the program remembers that it was only a few years ago that they would take batting practice in a tunnel next to the Beacon St. parking garage. And on top of that when there was snow, players would have to shovel out to get their reps in.

The school has yet to formally unveil the facility, but just from the pictures you can see what a game changer the entire Harrington Athletics Village is going to be for Boston College baseball and softball. The last phase included the new Pellagrini Diamond that opened in 2018, with 1,000 stadium seats, improved facilities and the ability to host championship events.

It took a while, but Boston College now has facilities that puts them on par with their peer programs in the ACC--and arguably better than the Red Sox. This is going to pay dividends on the recruiting trail, and because of that the quality of play is going to continue to grow.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

