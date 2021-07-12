Boston College OF Sal Frelick Drafted By The The Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th Pick

BC's leading offensive threat is heading to the pros after being drafted in the MLB Draft Sunday night.

Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick was drafted on Sunday night by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 15th overall pick.

Originally from Lexington (MA), Frelick was a two sport athlete in high school, who also was the high school quarterback, throwing for 1500 yards and 19 touchdowns his senior season. But it was baseball that took him to college, where he became a star at Boston College.

Frelick had a huge 2021 season in which he was named an All-ACC First Team, and third team All American pick at the conclusion of the regular season. A five-tool prospect, he hit .359 with a 1.002 OPS. Frelick hit 17 doubles, six home runs and two triples to go with 50 runs and 13 stolen bases.

One of Boston College's starting outfielder, Frelick had an incredible run with the Eagles during his three seasons in Chestnut Hill. He hit .345 with 139 hits and 97 runs. He became the fastest player to 100 career hits earlier this season in just 72 games. Frelick has totaled 27 doubles, 12 home runs, 63 RBI and 38 stolen bases.

It wasn't just his hitting that got Frelick national attention. He also made several highlight reel catches in the outfield on his way to a Rawlings Gold Glove award, and being named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

He is the first first round draft pick to come out of Boston College since pitcher Justin Dunn went to the Mets with the 19th pick of the 2016 MLB Draft.

