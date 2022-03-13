Quinten Post Selected 2nd Team 2022 ACC All-Tournament Team

Boston College forward Quinten Post was selected to the 2nd team for the 2022 ACC All Tournament team held this past week at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY. In three games, Post had 14.0 points, 4.7 boards, 1.3 blocks while connecting on 57.1% from the floor (5-6 3FG). He had 14 points and five rebounds in the quarterfinal game against Miami.

The All ACC Team For the 2022 Tournament

Post grew into a dependable offensive threat for the Eagles after transferring from Mississippi State in the off-season. He saw his minutes grow throughout the season as his points per game grew from 2.8 in 2020-21 and 2.1 rebounds, to 9.4 points per and 5.4 rebounds. The Netherlands native had a season high 24 points against Georgia Tech, and grabbed two double doubles (NC State & Syracuse). He played in a variety of roles for the Eagles this past season, either as the reserve for James Karnik, or part of a "twin towers" with two big men in the lineup.

Post should be a major contributor next season

Boston College men's basketball finished their season with two wins in the ACC tournament. The Eagles easily defeated Pitt 66-46 in the opening round, before shocking the college basketball world with a 82-77 in overtime against Wake Forest. The Eagles fought valiantly against Miami in the quarterfinals but a last second layup in overtime ended their season.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC