Transfer F/C Andre Adams Out For the Season Per Multiple Reports

A.J. Black

Boston College men's basketball reportedly lost Southern Utah transfer Andre Adams for the year due to an injury. The injury was first reported by Tyler Calvaruso of Eagle Insiders and confirmed by Jeff Goodman.

The loss of Adams is a big one for the Eagles, he was projected to be a major contributor in the front court. Originally committed to Arizona State, the 6'9 big man was the starting center at Southern Utah last season. More of a rim defender and rebounder, Adams averaged 9.0 points per game, and 6.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds of the Big Sky Conference. He could have been a solid addition for a BC team that struggled with interior defense in 2019-20.

With Adams out the Eagles will have to look internally to fill his spot. True freshman Justin Vander Baan, senior Luka Kraljevic or sophomore CJ Felder all could be in line for increased minutes this year. Felder was the primary center last, and averaged 5.6 points per game and 3.6 rebounds. At only 6'7 though he is much shorter than many centers the Eagles face. 

Unless Boston College can figure out a way to work with the scholarship situation, they are capped out there as well. There may be some other centers out there in the transfer portal, but BC has a full roster. They could now push for a waiver for James Karnik from Lehigh, who is expected to sit this season. 

This would be the second year in a row that BC lost an expected key contributor before the season started. Last year guard Wynston Tabbs missed the entire season after having knee surgery. 

