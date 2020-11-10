BC Men's Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule
A.J. Black
Boston College men's basketball released their schedule today. The Eagles will begin their season against #3 Villanova in the Empire Classic on November 25th at Mohegan Sun on ESPN. Because of COVID-19 restrictions the game will be without fans. After that they face off with either #2 Baylor or #18 Arizona State.
BC returns to Mohegan Sun to take on another former Big East foe - St, John's - on Monday, Nov. 30. Tipoff time is set for 9 p.m. and the game will air live on FS1. The Eagles finish up their four-game stand at Mohegan Sun on Dec. 2. The opponent has yet to be announced, but rumors have been that it could be Missouri.
On Friday, Dec. 4, the Eagles will play the first of two non-conference games at Conte Forum when Rhode Island visits Chestnut Hill. BC is also set to host California on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Conte Forum, a rematch of last year's game. Also on Dec. 8, Boston College travels to Minnesota in a matchup that will be part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Here is the complete ACC schedule:
2020-21 ACC Home Dates:
Dec. 12 - Syracuse
Jan. 2 - Louisville
Jan. 9 - Virginia
Jan. 12/13 - Miami
Jan. 23 - Pittsburgh
Feb. 2/3 - Florida State
Feb. 6 - N.C. State
Feb. 9/10 - Wake Forest
Feb. 23/24 - North Carolina
Feb. 27 - Notre Dame
2020-21 ACC Road Dates:
Dec. 29/30 - at N.C. State
Jan. 5/6 - at Duke
Jan. 16 - at Notre Dame
Jan. 19/20 - at Virginia Tech
Jan. 26/27 - at Clemson
Jan. 30 - at Louisville
Feb. 16/17 - at Georgia Tech
Feb. 20 - at Syracuse
March 2/3 - at Florida State
March 5/6 - at Miami
