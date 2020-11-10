BC Men's Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

Boston College men's basketball released their schedule today. The Eagles will begin their season against #3 Villanova in the Empire Classic on November 25th at Mohegan Sun on ESPN. Because of COVID-19 restrictions the game will be without fans. After that they face off with either #2 Baylor or #18 Arizona State.

BC returns to Mohegan Sun to take on another former Big East foe - St, John's - on Monday, Nov. 30. Tipoff time is set for 9 p.m. and the game will air live on FS1. The Eagles finish up their four-game stand at Mohegan Sun on Dec. 2. The opponent has yet to be announced, but rumors have been that it could be Missouri.



On Friday, Dec. 4, the Eagles will play the first of two non-conference games at Conte Forum when Rhode Island visits Chestnut Hill. BC is also set to host California on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Conte Forum, a rematch of last year's game. Also on Dec. 8, Boston College travels to Minnesota in a matchup that will be part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Here is the complete ACC schedule:

2020-21 ACC Home Dates:

Dec. 12 - Syracuse

Jan. 2 - Louisville

Jan. 9 - Virginia

Jan. 12/13 - Miami

Jan. 23 - Pittsburgh

Feb. 2/3 - Florida State

Feb. 6 - N.C. State

Feb. 9/10 - Wake Forest

Feb. 23/24 - North Carolina

Feb. 27 - Notre Dame



2020-21 ACC Road Dates:

Dec. 29/30 - at N.C. State

Jan. 5/6 - at Duke

Jan. 16 - at Notre Dame

Jan. 19/20 - at Virginia Tech

Jan. 26/27 - at Clemson

Jan. 30 - at Louisville

Feb. 16/17 - at Georgia Tech

Feb. 20 - at Syracuse

March 2/3 - at Florida State

March 5/6 - at Miami

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC