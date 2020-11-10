SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

BC Men's Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

A.J. Black

Boston College men's basketball released their schedule today. The Eagles will begin their season against #3 Villanova in the Empire Classic on November 25th at Mohegan Sun on ESPN. Because of COVID-19 restrictions the game will be without fans. After that they face off with either #2 Baylor or #18 Arizona State. 

BC returns to Mohegan Sun to take on another former Big East foe - St, John's - on Monday, Nov. 30. Tipoff time is set for 9 p.m. and the game will air live on FS1. The Eagles finish up their four-game stand at Mohegan Sun on Dec. 2. The opponent has yet to be announced, but rumors have been that it could be Missouri. 

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Eagles will play the first of two non-conference games at Conte Forum when Rhode Island visits Chestnut Hill. BC is also set to host California on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Conte Forum, a rematch of last year's game. Also on Dec. 8, Boston College travels to Minnesota in a matchup that will be part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Here is the complete ACC schedule:

2020-21 ACC Home Dates:
Dec. 12 - Syracuse
Jan. 2 - Louisville
Jan. 9 - Virginia
Jan. 12/13 - Miami
Jan. 23 - Pittsburgh
Feb. 2/3 - Florida State
Feb. 6 - N.C. State
Feb. 9/10 - Wake Forest
Feb. 23/24 - North Carolina
Feb. 27 - Notre Dame

2020-21 ACC Road Dates:
Dec. 29/30 - at N.C. State
Jan. 5/6 - at Duke
Jan. 16 - at Notre Dame
Jan. 19/20 - at Virginia Tech
Jan. 26/27 - at Clemson
Jan. 30 - at Louisville
Feb. 16/17 - at Georgia Tech
Feb. 20 - at Syracuse
March 2/3 - at Florida State
March 5/6 - at Miami

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (3)
No. 1-2
coronalt411
coronalt411

The only non-P6 opponent is URI who should be one of the top 3-4 teams in the A-10. I don't see more than two OOC wins. The ACC did do them a solid with only one matchup each against UVA, Duke, and UNC with two of them at home. I see a maximum of 7 wins in conference. 9-17, 7-13. I'll give them a win in the ACC tourney. 10-18 final record with Jim Christian's termination scheduled for March 12. I wish I could be more optimistic, but unfortunately, I don't see it.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

I’m not nearly into basketball as I am football, but normally I can at least muster up some excitement. But I know there are a lot of transfers and exciting players for BC, but I’m just finding it difficult to be interested since it feels so much like a lame duck year for Christian. I’ll still watch and follow, and hopefully I’m proven wrong.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Syracuse (2:00pm, RSN)

The Eagles face off with the Orange today, here is our instant analysis of the game.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Weekly Kickoff: Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame

A look at the big game coming up for the Eagles on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Saturday's Game Against Notre Dame Will Be Red Bandana Game

BC will be wearing their special uniforms dedicated to 9/11 hero Welles Crowther against the Fighting Irish

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Women's Basketball Selected 8/9th in Preseason Poll. Taylor Soule Selected All ACC

BC women's basketball was selected to finish in the middle of the pack today by the media/coaches

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

First Look: #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

A look at Saturday's opponent the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

A.J. Black

Boston College Opens As Two Score Underdogs Against Notre Dame

Eagles open as big underdogs against the Fighting Irish in the Holy War.

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Boston College 16 Syracuse 13: Three Stars

The Eagles narrowly defeated Syracuse on Saturday but who were the stars?

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Game Observations (Defense): Boston College 16 Syracuse 13

A look at the play of the defense against the Orange.

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Boston College vs. Syracuse: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

How to listen, watch and follow tomorrow's game between Boston College vs. Syracuse

A.J. Black

by

Kilroy12

Boston College Escapes Syracuse With Ugly 16-13 Win

Boston College improves to 5-3 with a close win over the ORange

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305