BC Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From 2026 Air Academy (Colo.) Point Guard
The Boston College women’s basketball season has not started yet, but good news for the program arrived early as the Eagles picked up a verbal commitment from Air Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Hardwood Basketball 2026 point guard Kinley Asp, a two-time 3A state champion.
Asp announced her decision to join Joanna Bernabei-McNamee’s program in the future via X.
“Excited to announce my commitment to [Boston College women’s basketball,” Asp wrote.
The list of schools with either interest in Asp—or sent her an official offer to her—extended far beyond BC, to programs such as the Air Force, the University of California Santa Barbara, Army, Kansas, Utah State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and the University of Central Florida, to name a few.
During the high school senior’s first two seasons at Colorado Springs Christian School and her most-recent season with the Air Academy Kadets, Asp’s teams have never lost a home game with a combined record of 35-0.
Her teams accumulated a total combined record of 78-3 in the three years she has competed, and the pair of 3A state championships she contributed to were both at CSCS.
The only loss Asp has suffered in her last 53 games occurred in the 5A title game against Mullen High School (Denver, Colo.). Before that, dating back to her sophomore campaign at CSCS until the penultimate game of her junior year at Air, Asp was 53-0.
As a sophomore, Asp notched 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the 3A state title game, earning Tournament MVP by Colorado Preps, Tournament Most Outstanding Player by Mile High Prep Report, First Team All-Tournament by Colorado Preps, and All-Tournament Team by Mile High Prep Report.
Asp’s career scoring average is 13.8 per game, and she has averaged 3.76 steals per game in that span, showing her acumen on both ends of the court.
Asp narrowed down her choices to three schools, according to The Denver Gazette, after she visited campuses in August—BC, San Jose State, and Central Florida.
Air Academy coach Phil Roiko told The Gazette that he thought she would choose UCF based on conversations between the two, but Asp said that Boston College was ultimately the right fit.
“[On Sept. 29] during our fall league, I asked if she made a decision,” Roiko told The Gazette. “She said, ‘Yeah. I’m going to Boston College.’ She said she had a better connection with the players and the school. … All the kids who have success have to be basketball junkies and have a work ethic. But Kinley is such a great influence to her teammates on the court, it’s like having another coach out there. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
Roiki told The Gazette that Asp is the type of player to hold her teammates accountable, which is a trait that is rare among the high school basketball ranks.
“Playing at that level we’re fortunate to get to do it,” Asp told The Gazette. “I’m very blessed and fortunate to get to be a part of the ACC and compete against such great talent. And for my final year here, it’ll be a brand-new team and I’m excited to lead this team, show them the way and get to play with hardworking girls and to finish my senior year strong.”
BC women’s basketball opens its 2025-26 campaign against defending NCAA Division I champion UConn on Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. on the road.