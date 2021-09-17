Boston College Men's Basketball Release Full 2021-22 Schedule

On Thursday evening, the Boston College men's basketball program released their full 2021-22 schedule.

Per the school's release:



For the 2021-22 season, BC will have six teams both home and away. In addition to traditional rivals Notre Dame and Syracuse, the Eagles will also face Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh twice.



The following four teams will travel to Conte Forum: Duke, Florida State, Miami, and Virginia Tech. BC will take on four ACC opponents on the road: Louisville, N.C. State, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

For a team that is looking to rebuild the schedule actually lays out nicely for new head coach Earl Grant. They avoid having to play teams like Florida State, Duke and Virginia twice, while getting two games against arguably winnable games against GT, Pitt and Notre Dame. The Eagles also got to spread out most of the really tough ACC games. The only really murderers row of games comes in February when the Eagles get Virginia, Syracuse and Duke all in a row. Otherwise the ACC schedule on paper looks like a mix of winnable and tough games throughout the schedule.

In terms of the out of conference schedule it goes as following per the press release:

On Sept. 1, Boston College released its non-conference schedule, beginning on Nov. 9 at home against Dartmouth - the first of three straight home games to start the era. The Eagles and Holy Cross renew their long-standing rivalry on Nov. 12, before closing out the opening home stand with Fairfield on Nov. 14.



The Eagles will take part in the Sunshine Slam, held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. from Nov. 20-21. BC will take on Utah on Nov. 20 and will play either Tulsa and Rhode Island on Nov. 21. The Nov. 12 home tilt with Holy Cross is also part of the MTE.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full analysis of the men's basketball program throughout the season.

