    • October 19, 2021
    Boston College Basketball Selected Last in ACC Poll

    The new look Eagles have work to do to get out of the basement of the ACC
    Boston College men's basketball is under new leadership this year with new head coach Earl Grant. But according to the ACC men's basketball poll, the expectations for the Eagles are low heading into this season. Today the poll was released, and BC was selected last in the ACC (and by a wide margin). 

    1. Duke 

    2. Florida State 

    3. North Carolina 

    4. Virginia 

    5. Virginia Tech 

    6. Louisville 

    7. Syracuse 

    8. Notre Dame 

    9. NC State 

    10. Georgia Tech 

    11. Clemson 

    12. Miami

     13. Wake Forest 

    14. Pitt 

    15. Boston College

    First Team
    Name, School, Votes
    Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68
    Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52
    Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49
    Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46
    Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37

    Second Team
    Name, School, Votes
    Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25
    Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23
    Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17
    Mark Williams, Duke, 12
    Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9
    Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9
    Malik Williams, Louisville, 9

    Preseason Player of the Year
    Name, School, Votes
    Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28
    Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16
    Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13
    Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12
    Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5
    Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3
    Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2
    Mark Williams, Duke, 2

    Preseason Freshman of the Year
    Name, School, Votes
    Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64
    Trevor Keels, Duke, 5
    Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3
    Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3
    Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3
    Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1
    Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1
    Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1

    The new look Eagles will be featuring a lengthy list of new players this season. Gone are CJ Felder, Rich Kelly, Steffon Mitchell and Jay Heath, who are replaced by Brevin Galloway, TJ Bickerstaff and Quinten Post. The Eagles will also have four true freshmen on the team including Gianni Thompson, Devin McGlockton, Kanye Jones and Jaeden Zachary. The Eagles tip off on November 9th against Dartmouth. 

