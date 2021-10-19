Boston College Basketball Selected Last in ACC Poll

The new look Eagles have work to do to get out of the basement of the ACC

Boston College men's basketball is under new leadership this year with new head coach Earl Grant. But according to the ACC men's basketball poll, the expectations for the Eagles are low heading into this season. Today the poll was released, and BC was selected last in the ACC (and by a wide margin).

1. Duke

2. Florida State

3. North Carolina

4. Virginia

5. Virginia Tech

6. Louisville

7. Syracuse

8. Notre Dame

9. NC State

10. Georgia Tech

11. Clemson

12. Miami

13. Wake Forest

14. Pitt

15. Boston College

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37



Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17

Mark Williams, Duke, 12

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Malik Williams, Louisville, 9

Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64

Trevor Keels, Duke, 5

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3

Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3

Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1

Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1

The new look Eagles will be featuring a lengthy list of new players this season. Gone are CJ Felder, Rich Kelly, Steffon Mitchell and Jay Heath, who are replaced by Brevin Galloway, TJ Bickerstaff and Quinten Post. The Eagles will also have four true freshmen on the team including Gianni Thompson, Devin McGlockton, Kanye Jones and Jaeden Zachary. The Eagles tip off on November 9th against Dartmouth.