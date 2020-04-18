Boston College Officially Adds Rich Kelly And Frederick Scott

Boston College men's basketball officially added transfers Rich Kelly and Frederick Scott per a press release by the school. Scott, a forward, comes to the Eagles from Rider, while Kelly, a 6'1 guard, transferred from Quinnipiac.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich and Frederick to our basketball family," said Christian. "They are two highly-talented, highly-experienced players who play the right way. They will fit in well with our style of play and will help improve our team."

In 2019-20 Scott averaged 12.8 points per game for the Broncs, to go along with 5.2 rebounds. With his performance on the court, he was named an third team All-MAAC member for the second year in a row. Scott had four double doubles this season, including a pair of 25 point performances against Vermont and Manhattan. He is a reasonably accurate shooter as well, shooting 46% from the floor. He will graduate shortly, and be eligible immediately for the 2020-21 season.

Kelly, a dynamic guard who can score, was Second All Team MAAC last season. He was first on Quinnipac with 16.7 points per game, and led the team with 4.5 assists per game. He is a prolific scorer, shooting 46% from three point range as a sophomore (39.4% as a junior), and shot 42% from the floor. Against the University of New Hampshire this year he had a season high 36 points, and later scored 26 points against Siena.

The duos role could be very different heading into the season. Scott could be a starter, or see reserve minutes depending on how DeMarr Langford adapts to the college level. Kelly most likely will be coming off the bench to sub in for Jay Heath or Wynston Tabbs. He could see more minutes if Tabbs needs to slowly integrate back into the lineup.

The pair of transfers might not be the only additions Boston College lands this off season. They are still in the hunt for grad transfer centers Evan Cole of Georgia Tech and Matt Haarms of Purdue. Check with BC Bulletin for updates on both of these targets.