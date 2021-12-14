Boston College Stunned by Albany 61-57

The Eagles are undefeated at home no more, as Albany stunned the Eagles 61-57 on Monday night in Conte Forum. Led by 16 points by De'vondre Perry, the Great Danes built up a nine point halftime lead, and through some timely defense down the stretch were able to hold on for the victory. Boston College was led by Jaiden Zackery with 15 points.

There were a myriad of issues for Boston College, who again struggled to get anything going on offense for large portions of the game. They settled for poor percentage long jumpers, and rushed shots instead of looking for the open man. On top of all that they turned the ball over 13 times, compared to just seven for the Great Danes.

The game had the feel of the Saint Louis game, where the Eagles started off very slowly, fell behind, but roared back….just too late. After being down nine at halftime, the Eagles were able to tie the game in the second half, but again, they allowed some big shots down the stretch, and offensively their last few possessions were fruitless.

There's no way to sugar this loss, it was bad. Boston College gave up too many easy buckets, and their offense is lacking someone who can consistently shoot the ball. The team also lacks any depth, as they are basically rolling out six players a game, which doesn't allow for breather or for the staff to move guys around for matchup purposes. Jim Christian and Steve Donahue both had their fair share of bad losses, now Earl Grant has his first.

