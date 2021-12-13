Boston College vs. Albany: Preview and Predictions

A look at the Eagles game on Monday night against the Great Danes

Boston College (6-4) return to the friendly confines of Conte Forum, as they face off with the University of Albany (2-7) on Monday night. The Eagles are fresh off a loss to Saint Louis on Saturday, and with will look for a quick turnaround win against the Great Danes. While UA will try to make it two in a row, after recently beating Columia 60-59. Makai Ashton Langford was BC's leading scorer with 18 points in Saturday's loss to the Billikens.

Time: Monday, 8:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Boston College -16

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 91.8% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (115) Albany (320)

Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 1-0 all time against Albany, previously beating the Great Danes 72-51 in December of 2019.

Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway is out after having miniscus surgery. On his Twitter page he said that he plans to be back in January

Player to Watch: De'Vondre Perry, Forward. A 6'7 senior from Baltimore, MD, Perry leads the Great Danes in points (12.1) and rebounds (5.6). He has scored 18 points twice this season, and had a double double against Harvard.

Interesting Statistic: The Eagles are 6-0 at home in 2021-22 - the 18th time that BC has won its first six home games to start a season.

Three Points of Emphasis

Come Out Stronger: Boston College looked lethargic and sloppy to start the game against Saint Louis, allowing the Billikens to jump out to an early 16 point lead. Albany is not the same caliber of team, meaning BC should take control early and never let up.

Improvement from Deep: The Eagles shot an abysmal 3/17 from three point range in Saturday's loss to the Billikens. Hopefully this issue is an aberration as BC had shot 38% from beyond the arc, but keep an eye on this. The Eagles need to make sure they can stretch the floor as they head into ACC play.

Continue Miserly Defense: Boston College's defense got derailed against SLU, but before that game BC had held opponents to 55.3 points per game this season. Albany is only averaging 57 points per game, which means if BC can avoid mistakes the defense can have another strong game.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: One thing Earl Grant has done well all year is put away games against struggling opponents. Albany is in that bottom tier of opponents that the Eagles should really dominate in all facets of the game. In a game like this look for BC to clean up some of the issues they had against SLU, and continue their unbeaten streak at home. Boston College 75 Albany 55

