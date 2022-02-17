BC Men’s Basketball by the Numbers

With six games remaining Boston College is 11th in the ACC. For many fans, things are as expected and given their record of 9-14 they can make that point. With the regular season heading into the home stretch we compared the first thirteen Boston College ACC games for the past four years. How does Earl Grant’s first year look?

The numbers show them closing the gap against its ACC foes. Not only have they won four games, twice as many as last year and the margin of victory and defeat is a positive that is impossible to ignore.

In his first year at the Heights with a group of mostly new players, Grant’s talk of gritty not pretty is apparent. This team is tougher than previous seasons. The total point differential, taking into account ACC wins and losses is 79 points in the negative versus 142 at the same point last year. The average point differential of 6.1 is better than any of the previous three seasons. Here is a closer look.

First year head coach Earl Grant 9-15 (4-10 in ACC play)

Total ACC Point Differential (through 13 games in each season)

Season Total Point Differential Average Point Differential

2018-19 82 6.3

2019-20 94 7.2

2020-21 142 10.9

2021-22 79 6.1

The Eagles rank 362nd in points scored per game at 64.9. Their limited success in getting victories comes from defense as they have allowed only 66.5 points per game, 109th nationally. Rose-colored glasses see a defensive intensity that keeps them close in almost all games. Cutting the win/loss margin almost in half highlights this but points scored shows several offensive priorities.

The Eagles do not score points easily in most games. They face long stretches without scoring and get out of their offensive sets. On the court this season, the big men don’t position themselves well for a dish off of the ball or have it taken away far too often. Coaches will say players who fail to position themselves ball-side are presenting doors not windows.

The biggest offensive role to fill is a small forward who has an ability to get to the basket and not only score but be a playmaker. The lack of a playmaker role this season faults no one in particular yet everyone in general with an 11.4 assists per game that ranks 367th nationally. To often a drive results in a tough shot or sending the ball back outside.

Makai Ashton Langford With 12.6ppg, the transfer is BC's leading scorer

Currently 11th in the ACC three of their remaining ACC games are against foes who are behind the Eagles in ACC standings. Clemson, NC State and Georgia Tech. Watch this team for its “no-quit” attitude. Even when they trail by double digits going into the final 10 minutes of games, they work intensely to close the gap. The game against Duke is an example where the Blue Devils outscored Boston College in the second half by two points.

One pre-season pundit stated, “Boston College doesn’t pose much of a threat to anyone this season, let alone its conference opponents.” Or “The Eagles land firmly at the bottom of the ACC.” Wrong. They do pose a threat to conference opponents and their climb up the ladder has begun. Being less bad than before is little solace to many but the energy around Conte Forum from the play on the floor present a hopeful turn.

Impact Transfer Quinten Post averages 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game

Recruiting 9th in ACC in 2022, 14th in ACC in 2021. National Recruit ranking 34th in 2022, 92nd in 2021.

A new story unfolds with pleasant surprises and student and fan appreciation of hard work done with more to come. No applause, no participation prizes, no acceptance of defeat, no quit. That reflects that the job is just beginning and play will become harder still as the determined Eagles climb up the ACC ladder.