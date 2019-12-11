BC Maven
Boston College 71 Albany 52: Strong Second Half Propels Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College took care of business yesterday, riding a strong defensive second half to beat the Albany Great Danes 71-52 at Conte Forum. This game had all the markings of a trap game, Derryck Thornton shot 0-5 in the first half, while Albany was dominant on the boards. But Boston College buckled down in the second half and easily pulled away for a convincing win. 

It was a huge game for sophomore Jarius Hamilton who scored a season high 16 points, while Steffon Mitchell contributed all over the court with 15 points, 13 boards, five steals, and two assists. Off the bench Julian Rishwain was impressive, dropping 11 points and providing a spark that the Eagles desperately needed. 

The first half felt like so many of the "trap" games that Boston College has lost in the past. They fell behind after a 13-4 run by the Great Danes, going down by one at half. But credit when credit is due, the Eagles rallied in the second half holding Albany to just 20 points in the second half, while shooting much better and building a lead that jumped up to 23 points at one point. 

While falling behind Albany is never a good sign, the Eagles certainly turned up the intensity and efficiency in the second half, and had only six turnovers the entire game. They are certainly going to need to clean things up moving forward, when the opponent play will increase exponentially. 

Boston College has one more game against Central Connecticut on Sunday before they resume ACC play. 

