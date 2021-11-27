Boston College Dominates on Boards, Rolls Past Columbia 73-60

Boston College men's basketball (4-3) got themselves back in the win column, defeating Columbia 73-60 on Friday afternoon in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles were dominant on the boards, out rebounding the Lions 48-24, while grabbing eight steals in the game. DeMarr Langford looked strong and assertive again, leading his team with 15 points, while TJ Bickerstaff was a force on the boards, grabbing 17 rebounds.

This game was controlled by Boston College from wire to wire. Columbia was able to shrink tie the game late in the first half, but the Eagles were able to go into halftime with a 40-33 lead. While the Lions were relatively effective in their offensive sets, BC prevented extra chances, holding Columbia to zero second chance points.

There were many memorable moments in this game, probably none bigger than DeMarr Langford's steal and slam. The emphatic dunk even caught attention of ESPN's Sportscenter.

In addition, guard Brevin Galloway who missed the past five games with a knee injury returned. He provided a much needed pop off the bench hitting three 3-pointers for the Eagles, including a pair that came from deep behind the arc. For the Eagles, a team that could use some offense off the bench, Galloway looks to be a valuable asset for Earl Grant moving forward.

"Brevin's an older guy, an experienced guy and his ability to score and shoot the ball will be a welcome thing for us." the head coach said after the game. "We knew going into the game that he wouldn't play much more than 14-15 minutes, but he made a difference."

This win ended a three game losing streak for the Eagles, and gave BC their second win against an Ivy League team this season. Incredibly, the Eagles have not trailed at home this season through 160 minutes. BC will host South Florida on Monday.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC