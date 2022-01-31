Langford Brothers Lead Boston College To Dominate 69-56 Win Over Pitt

Boston College put together one of their most complete wins of the season, knocking off Pitt at Conte Forum 69-56. The Eagles were led by Makai Ashton Langford (21 points) and DeMarr Langford (15 points), while the team as a whole improved offensively from their last game against UNC, shooting 44.8% from the field.

This was a drastically different game than the last time the Eagles and Panthers matched up in early January. Forward John Hugley who dominated the Eagles last time with 32 points, was held to just 9 points this time, shooting 30% from the field. The Eagles clearly adjusted their approach to the big man, as he was forced to take jumpers instead of letting him close to the basket that would allow him high percentage shots like layups and dunks.

With Hugley largely ineffective, the rest of the Panthers floundered. Playing without head coach Jeff Capel and assistant head coach Jason Capel (COVID related), Pitt was woeful from beyond the arc, shooting 5-18 on the day.

Boston College looked crisp on both ends of the floor. While the Langford brothers were the spark offensively, there were other performances of note as well. Quinten Post had 10 points, and a +/-14, playing exceptional defense against Hugley. Gianni Thompson, the Eagles star freshman is starting to see more minutes as well, and finding his role with the team. The Newton, MA native scored six points and brought in three rebounds in some valuable minutes for BC.

With the win, Earl Grant's squad improved to 9-11 (4-6) on the season. This win matches the ACC victory total of Jim Christian's first season with the Eagles and with eleven games remaining before the ACC tournament, Grant has an opportunity to win tie or win more ACC games than Christian ever did with the Eagles. It has been an impressive job so far for the first year head coach, who has already achieved solid success with a completely rebuilt roster.

The Eagles hit the road on Tuesday, to face off with the UVA Cavaliers.

