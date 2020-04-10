Reassessing the Boston College Men's Basketball Depth Chart After Recent Transfers

With head coach Jim Christian returning for his seventh season, Boston College needs to have a big year. Since the end of the '19-'20 season there has been quite a bit of roster turnover for the Eagles, so let's take a look at how the roster and scholarship situation looks at the moment.

Graduated: Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic, Jared Hamilton

Transfers Out: Jairus Hamilton (Maryland), Julian Rishwain (San Francisco), Chris Herren Jr. (TBA)

Freshman In: Demarr Langford, Justin Vander Baan

Transfers In: Frederick Scott (Rider), Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac)

Available Scholarships: Two

GUARDS

Boston College should have a strong rotation at the guard position as the Eagles will have two returning guards Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs ready to go. Tabbs will be an interesting player to watch, after a big surgery he hopefully can return to what looks to be a very high ceiling. Jay Heath, who played shooting guard broke the team record for freshman three pointers this year, and has showed glimpses of being a very good shooter. But if Tabbs needs to be slowly worked in BC has a trio of guards who Jim Christian can work in. Makai Ashton Langford (Providence transfer) might benefit from a change of scenery, averaging just over four points a game in his final season with the Friars. Rich Kelly, a recent transfer from Quinnipiac is also a good shooter who should give BC some points off the bench.

FORWARDS/WINGS

Boston College's heart and soul Steffon Mitchell returns for his senior year. While he has shown flashes on offense (25 points against Virginia Tech), he provides the energy on defense and on the boards. Last season Mitchell led the conference in rebounds. Demarr Langford is a Top 100 forward, who will need to see minutes right away, he is about as exciting of a recruit to ever come to Boston College. Frederick Scott, a recent transfer from Rider most likely will be the other wing, or spell minutes for Mitchell at the four. He is an accurate shooter (46%), and can stretch the court with his outside shooting (40% from three). Kamari Williams came along nicely at the end of the season, and with a little more seasoning could be a reliable bench player next season. At 6'7, CJ Felder really should be playing more as a wing/forward, but was thrusted in as the center for most of last season out of necessity after Nik Popovic was injured. Will be interesting to see how Christian uses him next season.

CENTERS

Boston College currently have two bigs on their roster, three if you include Felder. Luka Kraljevic was deep on BC's bench and saw only occasion playing time. Averaged less than a point per game in 2019-20. Justin Vander Baan is a 7'0 true freshman coming to Chestnut Hill this summer. Just like any other true freshman it's hard to gauge what he will be able to give you. He will have to get into college ready shape, at a very physical position, so there will probably be a big learning curve there. Jim Christian most likely will need to scour the transfer market for a big here. Matt Haarmes from Purdue has already been contacted, and would be a great fit for the Eagles as Christian could offer starter minutes in his pitch. He's a big physical center, great on defense, and would be a huge asset for the Eagles if they could land him. Evan Cole from Georgia Tech is another name to keep an eye out for.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI