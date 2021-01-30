FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Boston College Basketball Ends COVID-19 Pause, Returns To Practice

Eagles have missed the past four games due to a COVID-19 pause, but have returned to a limited practice.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Boston College men's basketball finally has returned to practice after two weeks of postponed games. Per Jon Rothstein, the Eagles ended their pause caused by COVID-19 and will resume practice with a limited amount of players. 

The Eagles have had their previous four games postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program dating back to January 20th. These games against Virginia Tech, Clemson, Louisville and Pittsburgh are tentatively planned to be rescheduled at another point this season.

Boston College currently sits at 3-10 (1-6, ACC) and has games coming up against Florida State on Tuesday and NC State on Saturday. Both of these games are scheduled to be played at Conte Forum. There is no word which players will be active and available for the Eagles if the game on Tuesday does indeed happen. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on this developing situation. 

