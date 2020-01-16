Syracuse Rides Dominant Defensive Performance, Boeheim's Shooting To Shut Down Eagles 76-50

Syracuse dominated Boston College on both ends of the floor as the Orange rolled **insert score**. Led by Buddy Boeheim, who shot 4/7 from three point range for a total of 22 points, Syracuse led almost from beginning to end. The Orange built a 38-13 halftime lead on strong defense and good shooting and keeping the foot on the pedal until the end. Derryck Thornton returned to the Eagles after his ankle injury, but was mainly ineffective shooting 2/7 for four points

Both teams came out and shot poorly from the field, taking over two and a half minutes for either team to hit a field goal. However it was Syracuse who effortlessly moved the ball around on offense as they built an early lead, while BC couldn't do much of anything. Buddy Boeheim was unstoppable from beyond the arc, and Elijah Hughes was consistent dropping 16 points.

Boston College actually played much better in the second half, scoring 37 points on much improved shooting. But the deficit was too big, and the Eagles couldn't make enough stops to shrink the lead any smaller than twenty one.

The story of the night was Boston College's three point struggles. It took until Julian Rishwain shooting one from beyond the arc in the second half for Boston College to break the 0/19 drought After Rishwain hit his first, BC started to shoot better from three, but it was too late at that point as Syracuse had already built up a lead of over thirty points. Chris Herren hit two in the second half, but it was too late as Syracuse finished off the Eagles.

It's hard to find a positive after a game like this. Freshman CJ Felder had moments where he looked strong inside with nine points and nine rebounds, and BC as a team was actually pretty good on the offensive boards. But the Eagles are not going to win many games when they shoot so poorly in a half.

Jim Christian's squad will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against Wake Forest.