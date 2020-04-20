BCBulletin
Boston College Unites "Five Decades Of Basketball" on Social Media

A.J. Black

Boston College Athletics has stepped up their social media game as of late. Two weeks ago they released a football video featuring football legends of past and present. Today they unveiled the basketball version of the same video. Check it out below

The only reason we are sharing this in a full post is the press release that goes along with it. It includes some interesting statistics and facts. Check it out:

  • Five decades of Boston College men's basketball is represented: 1980's (Dana Barros); 1990's (Bill Curley, Gerrod Abram, Marc Molinsky, Duane Woodward, Malcolm Huckaby, Danya Abrams); 2000's (Craig Smith, Jared Dudley, Jon Beerbohm, Louis Hinnant, Sean Marshall); 2010's (Jerome Robinson, Jordan Chatman); and 2020's (Wynston Tabbs, Makai Ashton-Langford, DeMarr Langford)
  • 12 of the 15 Boston College men's basketball alumni who appear are members of the program's 1,000-point club, including six who are in BC's exclusive 2,000-point club - Troy Bell, Craig Smith, Dana Barros, Bill Curley, Jared Dudley, Danya Abrams
  • In total, the video features 23671 points, 8014 rebounds, 4391 assists and 2084 made 3-pointers in a Boston College uniform.
  • Six NBA draft picks appear: Dana Barros (1989 - Seattle); Bill Curley (1994 - San Antonio); Troy Bell (2003 - Boston); Craig Smith (2006 - Minnesota); Jared Dudley (2007 - Charlotte); Jerome Robinson (2018 - L.A. Clippers).
  • Dudley (L.A. Lakers) and Robinson (Washington) are on active NBA rosters
  • Two of the three members of BC's 1,000 point/1,000 rebound club - Craig Smith and Danya Abrams - appear in the video. Two others - Bill Curley (996) and Jared Dudley (936) - rank among the program's all-time rebounding leaders.
  • Three of BC's top 10 all-time assists leaders - Louis Hinnant (5th, 501), Duane Woodward (6th, 488), and Dana Barros (10th, 438) - are featured.
  • Five key members of the 1994 Elite Eight squad appear in the video - Gerrod Abram, Malcolm Huckaby, Bill Curley, and Danya Abrams.
  • Sean Marshall - Boston College's all-time leader in games played and starts with 133 - appeared along with his son, Sean Jr., BC Class of 2039.
  • All-time leading scorer Troy Bell (2,632 points) unofficially logs his 428th career assist to Jon Beerbohm, playing on his BC-branded sport court.
  • In 93 games in a BC uniform, Jordan Chatman made 202 3-pointers at a 40.4% clip - both ranking him among the top five in BC history.
  • Marc Molinsky and Malcolm Huckaby finished their careers ranked third and fifth, respectively, on BC's all-time 3-point FG percentage list. They demonstrated their continued range.
  • Rising junior Wynston Tabbs continues to work on his rehabilitation plan. The 6-2 guard missed the 2019-20 campaign after knee surgery.
  • Newcomers Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford appear in the video. The pair of brothers from Worcester will make their BC debut during the 2020-21 season.
