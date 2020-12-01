SI.com
BCBulletin
Rally Falls Short As St. John's Defeats Boston College 97-93.

A.J. Black

Boston College (1-2) fought hard to come back from a 20 point deficit, but their blistering rally wasn't enough, as they fell to St. John's 97-93. Guard Wynston Tabbs led the Eagles with 23 points, while center CJ Felder had 18 points and three blocks. 

The Eagles started the game off hot, driving to the basket and getting to the foul line. Through the first five minutes of the game, BC looked to be in control of this game. Midway through the first half they had built up an eight point lead. But as often is the case, they hit a cold streak, and the Red Storm led by Julian Champagnie (29 points) started to take control of the game. Boston College looked sloppy on both offense and defense, as St. John's found easy buckets while BC lost any sort of rhythm with their offense turning the ball over too often. At half the Red Storm were leading 52-40. 

It was more of the same for most of the second half, as St. John's lead bloomed to 20 points with thirteen minutes remaining in the game. The game looked like it was about to become a blowout, but BC hung around. The comeback really didn't start until four minutes left in the game, when BC took a fourteen point deficit and cut it down to one point. St. John's did everything in their power to give the game back to Boston College, as they turned the ball over, and didn't hit a field goal in the final two and a half minutes of the game. 

 But a foul from Wynston Tabbs, and subsequent free throws from Gregg Williams Jr. put the game on ice. BC had a chance to tie the game with seconds remaining, but Tabbs turned the ball over, and that was it. The Eagles fall to 1-2, while St. John's improved to a perfect 3-0. 

Boston College will resume play on Thursday in Bubbleville against Florida, at 9:30 on ESPN2.

