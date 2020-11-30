SI.com
BCBulletin
Report Says Boston College Planning To Build Basketball Practice Facility

A.J. Black

Boston College is reportedly getting a practice facility for their men and women's team sources told Jon Rothstein. 

Basketball facilities have been a sore spot for BC Athletics, as the basketball teams have had to share the Power Gym located in Conte Forum with a variety of other sports and programs. Because of this lack of a dedicated practice facility, the Eagles basketball program has lagged behind almost every other ACC program in this respect making recruiting a challenge. 

This facility is just one in a series of recent moves the school has done to improve BC's standing int facilities arm race. The $52.6 million dollar Fish Field House, a football only practice facility located on top of the former Shea Field was built and completed in 2018. In 2019 the school built a new baseball stadium on Brighton Campus, that vastly increased the capacity for fans and allowed BC to host championship games. And just recently the Eagles finished the Frates Center, a beautiful indoor baseball facility for the team .

There is no word on the amount of money raised in donations, or a timline but this is a big deal for the future of the program. Boston College will be able to bring in high level recruits, and hopefully change the trajectory of a program that hasn't been to an NCAA tournament in over ten years. 

Comments (6)
No. 1-3
AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

What stands out the most in this article is the Joanna McNamee pop up video...
She has been a Home Run Hire and proves how important a coach can be too.

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Yes, Huge.

2001Eagle
2001Eagle

This is a huge deal, but is it really a story? Haven’t we assumed a facility is at least in the planning stage? I’ll be a lot more excited when I hear that we are breaking ground. Not trying to rain on parades here.

