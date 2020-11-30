Boston College is reportedly getting a practice facility for their men and women's team sources told Jon Rothstein.

Basketball facilities have been a sore spot for BC Athletics, as the basketball teams have had to share the Power Gym located in Conte Forum with a variety of other sports and programs. Because of this lack of a dedicated practice facility, the Eagles basketball program has lagged behind almost every other ACC program in this respect making recruiting a challenge.

This facility is just one in a series of recent moves the school has done to improve BC's standing int facilities arm race. The $52.6 million dollar Fish Field House, a football only practice facility located on top of the former Shea Field was built and completed in 2018. In 2019 the school built a new baseball stadium on Brighton Campus, that vastly increased the capacity for fans and allowed BC to host championship games. And just recently the Eagles finished the Frates Center, a beautiful indoor baseball facility for the team .

There is no word on the amount of money raised in donations, or a timline but this is a big deal for the future of the program. Boston College will be able to bring in high level recruits, and hopefully change the trajectory of a program that hasn't been to an NCAA tournament in over ten years.

