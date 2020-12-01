SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Talking St. John's, Bowls, Practice Facility

A.J. Black

Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, dropped a new episode this morning that you are not going to want to miss.

In today's episode we talk about last night's frustrating men's basketball loss to St. John's 97-93. We look at some of the troubling trends (defense) coming up with the team, but also look at some of the bright spots. If you missed the game, it was one in which BC jumped out early with a lead, fell apart in the middle, and then surged at the end. We talk about the series of events, and missed opportunities for the Eagles. 

On top of that we look at the report that basketball is getting a brand new practice facility. We look at why this is such a big deal, and how it could be game changing for the program. We also look at how this announcement is just another example of the BC administration finally putting money into the programs that desperately need it. 

Finally we talk about the bowl situation. On Monday, the fourth ACC bowl was cancelled, leaving only six for the conference. While this may seem dire, there could be other opportunities for post season play, we explore what that may be. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple Itunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

