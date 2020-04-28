Over the past month and a half the Boston College Men's Basketball roster has drastically changed amongst their scholarship players. Along with three graduates, there were three transfers out, and three transfers in. To help get a better visual of what the roster situation currently looks like we broke it down by player. Tyler Calvaruso of 247sports had an excellent format he used for Seton Hall, and we would like to credit him for that.

Here is where the Boston College scholarship situation currently stands. It is important to note that this chart was created as of April 27th, 2020, changes happen. Players get redshirted, get injured and miss a season, transfer, or head off to the NBA.

Every team gets thirteen scholarships for a season, and currently Boston College has one more that they can use in 2020-21. How they use that scholarship will be worth watching. It's not a secret that Jim Christian is on the coaches hot seat, so you have to imagine that he is going to want to bring in an experienced big man like Makhtar Gueye from UAB. But long term, it might be more beneficial for the Eagles to push for a true freshman like Eduardo Andre. The Texas center may not be the answer for this upcoming season, but he is the type of player that could potentially develop into something in the future.

Speaking of moving forward, Christian might have multiple scholarships to play with in the next recruiting class. Four star point guard Carter Whitt from Raleigh, North Carolina has been a name that has popped around a lot as a potential fit for BC. However looking at the 2021 roster, the Eagles are going to need someone to fill the power forward role that Steffon Mitchell filled. Currently there is no one on the roster with that build.

BC Bulletin will continue to update this chart as players come and go, and provide periodic updates.

