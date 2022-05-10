BC Basketball Bringing In Special Recruiting Class in '22

The Eagles are bringing in four recruits that could continue to reshape the future of the program

Boston College men's basketball ended 2022 on a high note, winning two games in the ACC tournament and taking Miami to the brink in a gut wrenching loss in the quarterfinals. Even with the win, the future looks strong for the Eagles, who will return Makai Ashton Langford who announced his return, and most likely his brother DeMarr Langford in '22. But it's not just the returning players who should be turning heads, the Eagles are bringing in four true freshmen, with pedigrees the Heights have not seen in years.

According to the recruiting site On3.com, three of these true freshmen are listed on the site's Top 150 for 2022. Center Armani Mighty from Canada (#117), forward Prince Aligbe (#97) and guard Donald Hand Jr. (#62) all cracked the list. According to 247sports.com, Earl Grant has put together the 35th ranked recruiting class in the country.

Prince Aligbe- Forward

Prince Aligbe, who plays for powerhouse Minehaha in Minnesota ended up leading the team in scoring with 28 points per game. The four star forward evolved from a supporting role player, to a leader in his senior year.

Mighty, a relatively unknown recruit to start the process, was identified early by Chris Markwood and Earl Grant. Their scouting was integral in helping Boston College get to the front of line, and stay firm with the 6-10 forward before a blue blood got to see his ever growing library of impressive tape. Grant has been key on building Boston College from the defensive end of the court, and Mighty has the skill set to fit right in. “He is the glue to our defense. Armani is a high-motor guy, and he protects the rim at a high level," his coach Zach Fox told On3.com.

Donald Hand - Guard

Donald Hand, a Class 6 all-state team member, and Player of the Year, had a monster season with his squad this year. He looks to give Boston College something this desperately needed at times last year, a go to scorer. The guard averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and 2.8 steals per game. “Once we put it together, I feel like it’s going to be a scary sight,” Hand told Trevor Hass of Boston.com.

Chas Kelley - Guard

While Chas Kelley a combo guard who moved from Texas to Pennsylvania, looks to bring a tenacious defensive presence that is a perfect fit for the Eagles. His coach John Harmatuk talked to the Philadelphia Inquirer about Kelley's selfless nature. "He’s kind of sacrificed a little bit of his game for us to play like we’re capable of playing. I mean, Chas could score 20-plus points per game if he wanted to, but he’s willing to get everyone else involved.

The role this quartet will play remains to be seen as BC returns four of their typical starters from the 2021 season, all five if Quinten Post permanently takes the starting center spot. But even if they are role players, they will give Earl Grant more depth off the bench than they had in 2021.

