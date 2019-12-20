Boston College vs. California: Preview and Predictions

Boston College finishes up their out of conference schedule as they head out west to San Fransisco to face off with Cal in the Al Attles Classic. The Golden Bears sit at 6-5, and this matchup will face two teams shooting to get to conference play on a positive note.

Time: 5:30pm

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco California

TV: Pac 12 Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: ESPN gives BC a 69% chance to win

Projected Staters: CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell

Ken Pom Rankings: Boston College (129) California (184)

Key Matchup

Grant Anticevich vs. Steffon Mitchell

Over the past few games I have picked the key matchup to be a point scorer, but tomorrow's game will be a different story. Anticevich is the best rebounder on the Golden Bears, a player very much in the mold of Mitchell. BC's forward has had an outstanding past couple of games, but it has been against weaker opponents, if he can have another big game it will be a great sign for the Eagles.

The Opponent

It has been a tough start to the season for the Golden Bears as they have started the season off 6-5, with losses to two ranked teams Duke and Texas, a solid Saint Mary's team and two losses to San Francisco and Santa Clara which looking at rankings aren't as bad as it seems.

Cal is coached by Mark Fox, the former Georgia Bulldogs head coach who was fired after the 2017-18 season. This is Fox's first year with the Golden Bears, taking over after Wyking Jones was fired after two seasons as head coach. Last year was a disaster for Cal, who finished the year 8-23. This season they have a pair of scorers, Matt Bradley and Kareem South who can put up points. Bradley is a lethal three point shooter, hitting 44% from beyond the arc.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Can BC win another big game on the road? BC hasn't been on the road since the second game of the season against USF. This is technically a neutral game, but it's right in Cal's backyard.

2. Will offense continue to improve? BC currently has the 267th ranked scoring offense in the country. If they go out and score 50-60 points like they did against High Point, Belmont and others they are not going to beat Cal.

3. Can they win the board battle? Will be the question every game, but a big game from Steffon Mitchell and CJ Felder will be huge for the Eagles chances.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Boston College 65 Cal 60. This has every warning sign of a clunker for both teams. BC has to travel across the country, and Cal struggles as much as the Eagles. Look for an ugly game.