Boston College Men's Basketball Offers '20 Center Eduardo Andre

Boston College offered 2020 center Eduardo Andre according to multiple online reports:





Andre, a 6'10 220 pound center out of Tucson, Arizona is considered a three star recruit by Rivals and a four star by 247sports. He currently has offers from Auburn, South Florida, Mississippi State, Houston, Illinois and Texas A & M. Over the last season he played for the AZ Compass Prep School in Tucson. According to his Max Prep profile he averaged 10.3 points per game last season, along with 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 blocks.

Based off reports, Andre would be a raw recruit. He still is a bit undersized weight wise for a college center, and according to a report by Rivals.com he has only played organized basketball since he was 15. If the Eagles were to land him, don't expect him to come out and be an immediate starter at the center position.

Grabbing another big seems like a priority right now for Jim Christian's staff. Ideally they would like to possibly grab a couple, pairing younger players like Andre and Justin Vander Baan with a veteran. The two veterans the Eagles have been linked to are graduate transfers Evan Cole from Georgia Tech and Matt Haarms of Purdue. Last season Boston College struggled inside, and was near last in the country in rebounds and 256th in blocks.

The Eagles were also linked to Kai Sotto, a center from the Phillipines. But it appears that he may be considering the G-League.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any updates on Eduardo Andre.

