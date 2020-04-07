Earlier today the college basketball world was stunned when Purdue's 7'3 center Matt Haarms announced he will be transferring. The graduate transfer from the Netherlands, is a force down low averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this past season. Getting a physical presence like that, especially one that can play defense has made Haarms a hot commodity already.

According to Jeff Borzello, Haarms gave ESPN a list of over 20 schools that have already contacted him. Boston College is on that list.

Haarms would be an ideal transfer for the Eagles. He has played on the big stage with Purdue and his strengths are all characteristics Boston College needs help with. He finished his career fourth in Purdue history in blocked shots with 210. Last season the Eagles finished 358th in the country in rebounds, and 256th in the country in blocks. CJ Felder, and Justin Vander Baan will be two centers on the roster in 2020-21, but both are young, and a veteran in the middle could be a huge asset.

It may appear that Boston College is a long shot to land a center like Matt Haarms. But rememeber, Derryck Thornton had a huge list of offers last offseason and Jim Christian's staff was still able to land him. Anything can happen in the transfer portal.

Another big Boston College has been linked to, Georgia Tech's Evan Cole, has yet to announce his transfer destination.

