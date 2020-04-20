BCBulletin
Chris Herren Jr. Transfers To San Diego

A.J. Black

Former Boston College guard Chris Herren Jr. will be transferring to the University of San Diego, according to Jeff Goodman

San Diego, in the WCC conference finished the 2019-20 season at 9-23. 

The 6-3 sophomore played in eighteen games this past season, averaging 1.7 points, and .8 rebounds per game.

Herren came to Boston College as a legacy, being the son of Chris Herren a former NCAA and NBA Player. The elder Herren was infamous for his substance abuse struggles, and a career that went from featured in Sports Illustrated to rehab and multiple arrests. However, recently he turned his life around and now tours the country speaking on his life and battles with substance abuse

Chris Herren Jr. was mostly a role player, a guard who came off the bench. He did have some moments where he showed flashes that he could be more. In his freshman year, he started nine games and against Fairfield he scored a career high 22 points, and nine points against Providence.

However, in his sophomore year Herren struggled to find a role on the team. He played more of the role of a fifth guard, where he saw limited minutes. With his decreased minutes, his shooting suffered, as he only hit 24% of his shots. He also missed multiple games due to illness near the end of the season.

Herren joins Jairus Hamilton (Maryland) and Julian Rishwain (San Francisco) as players to leave the program this offseason. The Eagles have added Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac) and Frederick Scott (Rider) to the program. They are still looking to fill a big man role, either as a transfer or as a true freshman

