Boston College vs. Clemson: Live Updates

The Boston College Eagles (6-8) will look to end their five game losing streak on Saturday evening as they take on the Clemson Tigers at the Littlejohn Coliseum in South Carolina. Earl Grant's squad is coming off a close loss to Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, both winnable games, but various issues prevented the Eagles from grabbing the victory. Clemson also needs to pick themselves back up after losing to badly to Notre Dame earlier this week.

Boston College (6-8, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson (10-6), 3-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. EST Place: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina TV: RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Eric Collins, Terrance Oglesby)

RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Eric Collins, Terrance Oglesby) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Odds: Clemson (-10)

Clemson (-10) Last Five: Boston College (0-5), Clemson (3-2)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 7.5% chance of winning this game.

Injury Update: TBA

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Clemson game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC