Boston College vs. Clemson: Preview And Prediction

Boston College will host their Senior Day today as they face off against the Clemson Tigers at Conte Forum. The Eagles are coming off a loss on Wednesday to Virginia 78-65, and have lost three out of their last five. Clemson is on a two game winning streak beating Pittsburgh last week before upsetting Louisville on Saturday. Clemson owns an 18-7 edge in the series, most recently defeating BC last year 76-66.

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill MA

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Clemson (-3.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Clemson has a 64.6% chance of winning this game.

Projected Starting Lineup: CJ Felder, Jairus Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton

Injuries: Derryck Thornton - Probable (Back), Chris Herren (Illness), & Jared Hamilton (hip) questionable

Ken Pom Rankings: Boston College (161) , Clemson (74)

Key Matchup: Aamir Simms vs. Steffon Mitchell

Two solidly built forwards who are both have the same strengths. Mitchell is currently fifth in the ACC in rebounds with 8.4 a game, while Simms is averaging 7.1 and is just outside the top 10. While Mitchell is arguably a better defender, leading the conference in steals per game, Simms is a better scorer. Simms averages over 13 ppg, and has double digit points over the past four games. Can Mitchell's tough defense slow down Simms?

Three Questions For Today's Game

1. What will Derryck Thornton be able to give BC today? After missing Wednesday's game against UVA with back problems, Thornton returns. But will he be a 100%? While he has been inconsistent offensively this season, his presence on defense is critical.

2. Can BC put up points? Clemson's achilles heel is their defense, which is 341st in the country in points per game. BC should get some opportunities on offense, will they be able to convert them?

3. Will this be a let down game for Clemson? A week after upsetting Louisville, Clemson has to travel to Conte Forum a place that isn't know for it's energy. This has all the signs of a let down game for the Tigers.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: BC 69 Clemson 62. I am a big believer in the possibility of a let down game here for Clemson. With BC having a little extra motivation on Senior Day, the Eagles should be able to find their shot and win another ACC matchup.