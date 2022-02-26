Boston College vs. Clemson: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Can the Eagles make it three in a row and take down Clemson?

Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) return home for Senior Day when they face of with the Clemson Tigers in a conference rematch. The two teams played a thriller in January, a game that BC won 70-68 on the road. Recently, the Eagles are playing great basketball, with two straight wins. In that game Makai Ashton Langford led the Eagles with 19 points, while Brevin Galloway was the hero hitting a three pointer to win it.

Quinten Post & Jaeden Zackery have turned into leaders for Earl Grant's squad. Post led BC with 18 points on Wednesday against NC State, while Zackery had 16 points and has become a star for the Eagles. DeMarr Langford is back, and although he came off the bench against NC State, he did play starter minutes.

Brevin Galloway Hit game winning three pointer against Tigers on January 15

Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) at Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill Massachuetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Odds: Clemson (-1)

ESPN Game Predictor: Boston College has a 44% chance to win this game

Boston College has a 44% chance to win this game Senior Day Festivities: Brevin Galloway, Makai Ashton Langford and James Karnik will all be honored today.

Tale of the Tape (Boston College vs. Clemson) via BCEagles.com

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, Quinten Post, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: BC is 8-19 all-time against Clemson, dating back to 1975-76. In ACC regular season play, BC is 7-13 against Clemson. The two teams did not play last season due to COVID-19 issues. The two teams played in January at Clemson, a game where Boston College won.

Three Storylines to Watch:

1. Continue Momentum: Boston College has looked rather dominant the past two games against two struggling teams. Luckily for the Eagles, Clemson is also struggling losing six out of their last seven. However, the Tigers had a big win against a good Wake Forest team last time out. This could be a let down game for CU after an emotional win. Boston College needs to just keep doing what they've been doing with Jaeden Zackery and Quinten Post.

2. Find Your Shots: Part of the reason BC has been so strong the past two games is because the Eagles haven't been forcing as many threes (which they always struggle with). Against Syracuse they tried to shot 28 threes, but that number plummeted to just 15.

3. Status of PJ Hall: Clemson's leading scorer PJ Hall is a game time decision against Boston College. Averaging 15.5 points per game, losing Hall would be a major blow for the Tigers.

Quinten Post Had a game high 18 points against NC State (via BCEagles.com)

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Clemson has some momentum heading into this game, with a big win over Wake Forest. However, BC is playing their best basketball of the season, and there should be some extra emotion with this being senior day. Think BC will make it three in a row. Boston College 74 Clemson 66

