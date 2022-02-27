Skip to main content

Boston College Men's Basketball Falls to Clemson 70-60

The Eagles fell to Clemson on Senior Day

It was Senior Day at Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC), and James Karnik, Makai Ashton Langford and Brevin Galloway chipped in 38 points, but it was not enough as the Eagles fell to Clemson 70-60. Chase Hunter scored a career high 23 points for the Tigers, who avenged their January 15th home loss. The loss ended a two game ACC winning streak for Boston College. 

The two teams came out and traded blows for most of the first half. Boston College had their chances, but were abysmal from three point range, shooting 3/15 in the first half. In addition, Clemson had 10 offensive rebounds which helped keep positions alive, and led to 15 second chance points. 

The second half is when the Tigers put the game away. Karnik and Ashton Langford brought BC in front early in the second half, but it was all Tigers from there on out. Hunter went on a eight point scoring streak, including 4-for-4 from the line, to put Clemson in front, 42-35. The Eagles fell behind, their offense lost any rhythm, and that was the it for BC. BC went on a bit of a run near the end to close the gap, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers sealed the win.

There were some of the typical issues that have plagued Boston College all season. They desperately need a consistent deep threat, but continue to take contested three pointers anyways.

Boston College hosts Miami Wednesday and closes out the regular season Saturday at Georgia Tech.

