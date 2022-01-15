A look at how to watch and stream tonight's game between the Eagles and Tigers, along with the current betting odds

Boston College (6-8) will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they hit the road to take on the Clemson Tigers (10-6). The Eagles are riding a four game losing streak, most recently dropping a close game to Georgia Tech 81-76 at Conte Forum. Clemson fell to Notre Dame in their last game 72-56, but defeated NC State earlier in the week.

Quinten Post will look to build on to his career high performance against the Yellow Jackets, a game in which he scored 24 points, 18 of which came in the second half.

Boston College (6-8, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson (10-6), 3-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. EST Place: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina TV: RSN (NESN) (Eric Collins, Terrance Oglesby)

RSN (NESN) (Eric Collins, Terrance Oglesby) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Odds: Clemson (-10)

Clemson (-10) Last Five: Boston College (0-5), Clemson (3-2)

