How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Betting Odds

A look at how to watch and stream tonight's game between the Eagles and Tigers, along with the current betting odds
Boston College (6-8) will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they hit the road to take on the Clemson Tigers (10-6). The Eagles are riding a four game losing streak, most recently dropping a close game to Georgia Tech 81-76 at Conte Forum. Clemson fell to Notre Dame in their last game 72-56, but defeated NC State earlier in the week.  

Quinten Post will look to build on to his career high performance against the Yellow Jackets, a game in which he scored 24 points, 18 of which came in the second half. 

Boston College (6-8, 1-3 ACC) at Clemson (10-6), 3-2 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: RSN (NESN) (Eric Collins, Terrance Oglesby)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Current Odds: Clemson (-10)
  • Last Five: Boston College (0-5), Clemson (3-2)

