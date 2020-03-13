A Message From The Publisher of BC Bulletin

The last 72 hours have been some of the strangest, scariest and most somber in sports history.

The pandemic that is the Coronavirus got real for many in the world of sports, as conferences canceled tournaments and spring sports were put on hold indefinitely, golf canceled tournaments and professional sports seasons came to a screeching halt. And Friday, the Masters was cancelled and Boston Marathon was postponed until September.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that all play for all sports and teams has been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

With approximately five months now before the Boston College Eagles and the rest of the NCAA will take to the field again for the start of fall camp, many around the nation are wondering, "What are we going to do without sports?"



That is the purpose of this letter.

We at BCBulletin.com, and all of the Sports Illustrated team sites, are dedicated to bringing you fresh analysis, stories from players and coaches, opponent breakdowns, historical pieces and the most up to date recruiting news. In other words, we are dedicated to providing you the reader with the highest level of coverage over the next five months. We know that sports can be an outlet during stressful times such as this, and we will continue to be here for you all.

As always, please remain safe and keep your computer, tablet and phone locked on BCBulletin.com and on Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest Boston College news. And please, if you need a place to talk with other fans, please reach out in the comment sections.

Thank you for your support and choosing to make BC Bulletin your home for news on the Boston College Eagles.

AJ Black

Publisher