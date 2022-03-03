Wong Dominant As Miami Downs Boston College 81-70

Isaiah Wong had his way with Boston College's defense, scoring 27 points, as Miami downed the Eagles 81-70. With the loss Boston College dropped to 11-17 (6-13) on the season, while Miami clinched.a double bye in the ACC tournament. Makai Ashton Langford led the Eagles with 21 points in the loss. With the win Jim Larranaga became the Miami Hurricanes all time winningest coach.

The Canes, who came in to the game scoring 74 points a game, were electric offensively in the first half. Wong, scored 17 points, while the team as a whole shot 55%, moving the ball fluidly for high percentage shots inside and out. The Eagles on the other hand lacked any offensive rhythm, continuing to try to force poor three point shots. Miami went into the half up 40-25.

Isaiah Wong, 27 points

The second half saw more fight out of Earl Grant's squad. Boston College shot better, and were able to keep the game within striking distance. But seemingly every time the Canes were able to answer immediately, usually off shots by Isaiah Wong.

Boston College has one remaining game, against Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets lost in the final seconds of their Wednesday night game against Clemson.

