The Eagles continued their winning streak as it stretched to four games Sunday afternoon against the Blue Devils of Central Connecticut State. Today was the last non conference home game for the Eagles and coming into today's game, Boston College had never lost to Central Connecticut State boasting a 5-0 record against the Blue Devils. In their last matchup, which was a 81-73 win for the Eagles back in 2017, Steffon Mitchell had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Today, Mitchell continued his strong play against CCSU with 13 points and 12 rebounds in the Eagles 74-55 win. It was a slow start for the Eagles as they could only score seven points four and a half minutes in and trailed early. Though Boston College did find its legs shortly after, the theme of this game early was runs.

The Hamilton brothers combined for 16 of BC's first half 35 points. Derryck Thornton and Steffon Mitchell added seven each as well. Central Connecticut's leading scorer of the first half was Greg Outlaw with eight points of the Blue Devils' 23 and Stephane Ayangma added four as well.

The Eagles started the second half on fire. They began the half with a 9-1 run to extend their lead to 20. And much to no ones surprise, Boston College pulled away in the second half. Though the Blue Devils did try to make it interesting, they pulled within 18 courtesy of a 10-0 run while holding the Eagles scoreless for over two minutes. But the Blue Devils could only cut the BC lead to a 16 point margin with seven minutes left as they really become heavily dependent on Outlaw and couldn't find scoring elsewhere. Central Connecticut only had two players register double digit points (Outlaw and Tennyson).

This was an opponent that BC should've beaten by a large margin and they did. The win for the Eagles puts them two games above .500 on the year for the first time since they were 3-0 to start the year. Jared Hamilton led all scorers with 18 points and Jay Heath added 16 in the convincing win.

The Eagles next game will be the 21st in San Francisco when they take on California on a neutral court.