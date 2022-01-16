Eagles Complete Improbable Rally, Defeat Clemson 70-68

Clemson led by as much as 23 points, but the Boston College Eagles mounted a furious comeback to defeat the Tigers 70-68. With the win Boston College earns their second ACC win, and first road win in over 23 months. Brevin Galloway, in a bit of a homecoming, led the way for the Eagles with 18 points.

The game started off poorly as Clemson jumped out to a 9-0 lead, and dominated most of the first half, leading by as much as 23. But the Eagles started their comeback at the end of the half, and cut the lead to just seven points on some big shots by Galloway.

The second half continued to whittle away at the lead, with Makai Ashton Langford grabbing eight points quickly. The two teams continued to trade blows, but just as Boston College brought it within one, Clemson went on another run to get the lead back up to eight. But every run that the Tigers went on, Boston College had an answer, with the Eagles tying the game on a TJ Bickerstaff layup with just over a minute remaining.

After a layup by David Collins, Brevin Galloway hit a three pointer, easily the biggest shot he has made in his brief Boston College career. After a missed layup by Collins, Makai Ashton Langford hit one of two free throws. Collins got back to the line with the game on the line and missed the first free throw, and the Tigers were charged with a lane violation on the second shot.

With the win Boston College completed an improbable comeback, and defeated a Top 50 team on the road. For a team that was looking to find a big moment, they found it against the Tigers, and answered a lot of questions about the heart and resilience of this squad.

