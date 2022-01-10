Boston College Rides Swartz's 39 Points In Victory over Clemson

Senior guard Cam Swartz was on fire on Sunday, scoring a career high 39 points, and ties a school high (Sarah Behn, 1993) in a 80-74 win over Clemson at the Littlejohn Coliseum. Taylor Soule added 13 points and Makayla Dickens finished with 12 points in the Eagles victory.

It was all Boston College in this game, with the Eagles holding on to a lead after every quarter. The Eagles took a 17-13 advantage going into the second period, BC stretched the lead to 35-25 after a Dickens three pointer. The Eagles went into the half leading 40-31.

Throughout the second half, Clemson continued to make runs to cut the lead and get back into the game. But every time the Tigers would go on a run, Swartz would make a big shot to keep the game out of reach. BC's clutching shooting was crucial, but the squad also was excellent at the free throw line, shooting 82% from the line.

Boston College is now 2-2 in ACC play, and continue their road trip on Thursday against Pitt. This was a big win for the squad that puts the Eagles in the upper half of the conference, and sets them up for what could be an exciting run through conference play coming up.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC